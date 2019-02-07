The tour is pretty strict about starting on time, with a 10 minute buffer given. The sets are beautiful and meticulously built. The biggest drawback of the tour is, except for two locations, you’re not allowed off the bus, even to take photographs on the sets. Secondly, if you are expecting to spot some Bollywood bigwigs, don’t hold your breath since the chances of that happening are very slim. And even if you do spot someone, you’re not allowed to click pictures since it will disrupt the shoot.