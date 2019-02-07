Established in 1977 by the state government to provide facilities and concessions to the film industry, it is 500 acres of pure action, that unveils more than a hundred films within the year. The plan for Film City was prepared and executed under the guidance of filmmaker V Shantaram. It was renamed Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in 2001 in memory of India’s first producer-director-screenwriter Dadasaheb Phalke, considered the father of Indian film industry.