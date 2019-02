In 2014, the tourism board of the Maharashtra state government launched guided tours of the Film City for the public, each ticket costing Rs600 (Dh30.7). This tour gives you a chance to step into the magical world of Bollywood. Your guide will give you insight into the film production process. It is an absolute dream world, where everything is beautiful, perfect, and it is almost easy to trod the thin line between ‘real’ and ‘fake’.