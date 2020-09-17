Passengers landing at Abu Dhabi will be required to wear a tracking wristband during their 14-day quarantine, according to the latest Etihad update. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will now be required to wear a tracking wristband during their 14-day quarantine.

The wristbands are part of Etihad’s latest measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and will be required to be worn by all residents and visitors travelling with the Abu Dhabi carrier.

“On arrival into Abu Dhabi you must self-isolate for 14 days. Self-isolation must take place at home and you will be required to wear a medically approved wristband for the duration. The wristband will be provided by the authorities at Abu Dhabi Airport after you clear immigration,” said Etihad Airways in an updated post on its website.

However, passengers holding a diplomatic passport, under the age of 18, over the age of 60, or suffering from a chronic disease, will be exempt from having to wear the wristband.

High risk

If you are arriving from a country deemed high risk by the UAE authorities you may be subject to quarantine at a government facility. You may also have to complete a number of different forms when you reach your destination.

PCR test

A PCR test must be carried out within 96 hours prior to arrival in Abu Dhabi and a negative COVID-19 PCR test result certificate from an approved clinic must be shown for approval to board, the airline said in a statement.

According to travel regulations, permission to enter Abu Dhabi will only be granted for UAE nationals and residents with a valid visa. All other visa types, including tourist visas, are unable to enter.

If you are a UAE resident, you no longer require approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) to return to Abu Dhabi. Before you book your flight, you are encouraged to visit uaeentry.ica.gov.ae. Please submit your passport number and Emirates ID number to receive instant verification of your UAE entry status, which will be based on your UAE residence visa validity.

Passengers will be required to undergo thermal screening and COVID-19 PCR testing when you land at Abu Dhabi airport, which will take some time to complete. This applies to all guests, excluding children under 12.