This city is built for relaxation and is a resort town, located between the desert of the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea. It's known for its sheltered sandy beaches, clear waters and coral reefs so this is paradise for sea lovers and diving enthusiasts. From water sport activities to desert excursions and island tours, there is so much for travellers to do. A Tajawal package we found starts at Dh2,200 for four nights and include return flights, hotel, airport transfers, selected tours and an island cruise. There are no direct flights in, but a connecting flight would cost you around Dh1300 but would cost you on time getting there.