1978 - Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Defence Minister, officially opened the Dubai Police College of Technology. It will train police officers from the UAE and other Gulf states. In three years’ time, students who enrolled for the first batch of courses will return to their respective forces — equipped to handle machinery and computers that will put them on a par with their western counterparts.

Other major events on October 1

1838 - The first Anglo-Afghan War begins.

1970 - Egypt’s Vice-President Anwar Sadat succeeds the late Jamal Abdul Nasser as President.

1971 - Walt Disney World opens in Orlando, Florida.

1985 - Israel bombs the Palestinian Liberation Organisation headquarters in Tunisia, killing 73 people.

1988 - Mikhail Gorbachev becomes President of the Soviet Union.

2008 - US Congress approves a landmark nuclear energy deal with India.

2017 - UAE imposes excise tax of 50 per cent on soft drinks and 100 per cent on tobacco products and energy drinks.