More than 350 police recruits graduated at a passing out at the Dubai Police Training College in Jumeirah. His Highness Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Defence Minister and Head of Dubai Police and Public Security, attended the ceremony.

The 10 squads had just finished courses in general education and law, as well as training in military and physical fitness. While they were taking part in the parade, other students were continuing some of the other courses at the college. The courses include special training for traffic and port and marine police, and for the police band.

Other important events

1915 Britain declares war on Bulgaria during the First World War.

1928 German dirigible Graf Zeppelin makes the first commercial flight across the Atlantic Ocean, landing at Lakehurst, New Jersey.

1939 The New York Municipal Airport is officially opened by mayor Fiorello LaGuardia.

1969 Somalia’s President Abdul Rashid Ali Shermarke is assassinated.

1970 Anwar Sadat is elected president of Egypt.

1989 The South African government releases eight political prisoners including Walter Sisulu.

2003 China launches its first manned spacecraft, the Shenzhou V, with astronaut Yang Liwei orbiting the Earth 14 times.

2008 Syria and Lebanon sign a joint document announcing the start of diplomatic relations in Damascus.

2009 39 people die as gunmen attack three police compounds in Lahore, Pakistan.

2012 Former king Norodom Sihanouk of Cambodia dies at the age of 89.

2013 A 7.1 magnitude earthquake kills 151 people in the central Philippines.

2016 India and Russia sign lucrative defence and energy pacts.