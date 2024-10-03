1. Butterfly House

What better way to reconnect with Nature than being surrounded by butterflies? At the butterfly house, not only will you get to experience this, but also learn about their journey from furry caterpillar to a glorious butterfly. Experts at the venue help visitors learn more about the world of butterflies, and there is also a Junior Butterfly keeper experience that you can opt for.

Ticket prices:

To go to the butterfly garden, you will need to purchase the Al Noor Island Standard Pass, which includes entry to Al Noor Island and a self-guided tour of the Butterfly House with an educator.

Adult: Dh50

Child (up to the age of 12): Dh30

Children under three enter for free

Timing – 9am to 6pm

2. Stargazing

If you are planning to stay for longer, how about spending time gazing at the stars? The island has astronomy experts and special telescopes that will help you revel in the wonder of the night sky.

Ticket prices: Dh75

Timings:

Sunset – 11pm on weekdays

Sunset – 12am on weekends

Al Noor Island entry ticket While some activities are paid, you can purchase a regular entry ticket and enjoy free activities at the island as well.

A regular entry ticket costs Dh35 for adults and Dh20 for children, with children under three getting free entry.

3. Reconnect with Nature

Image Credit: UGMO

The island is home to over 70,000 trees and plants, including indigenous and endangered varieties, and a 250-year-old olive tree. Even if you do not go for any of the paid activities, a walk through the island will allow you to take in Nature, with shaded woods, a wild herbacious ground cover, towering cacti, evergreen trees, and rose-packed bushes, as well as a maze garden.

4. Fossil Rocks

While walking along the boardwalk, with the greenery on one side and the lagoon on the other, don’t miss out on the shimmering rock crystal, amethyst and stone tree fossil rocks that have been placed in the shaded woods.

5. Take in the art

The egg-shaped OVO installation skillfully combines wood, LED lighting and water to create a stunning visual treat and offer an all-encompassing sensory experience. It is a shining example of conceptual and design brilliance.

While the architecture of Al Noor Island is captivating on its own, the venue also has several art installations from world-renowned artists, like ‘Torus’, a mirrored tube installation by British artist David Harber, ‘Flutter’, an homage to butterflies, by British artist Chris Wood, the egg-shaped OVO art installation, or the colourful ‘Columns’ by Austrian designer Susanne Schogner. A giant wooden swing, (which is a great place to take pictures, too) is the work of Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi, inspired by the nation’s pearling history, and the women who would anxiously wait on the shores praying for their husbands’ safe return.

Al Noor Island also has light installations that come up at night, adding to your experience there.

6. Kids playground

Children, too, can enjoy their time in a safe and supervised environment, with wide open spaces, rope climbing activities and swings, with the Children's Playground set in a natural environment around trees and plants.

7. The Literature Pavilion

Book lovers, too, can curl up with their favourite book at the reading pavilion, that has been designed for readers and writers in mind. There are also many book club events at the pavilion, which you can join.

How to get there