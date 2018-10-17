YouTube, the Google-owned internet video giant, said it faced a hiccup after several people took to Twitter to complain about blank videos on the popular streaming service.

"Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed," tweeted YouTube, which has nearly 72 million followers on the microblogging site.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

It was not immediately clear what caused the service outage. YouTube apologized for the inconvenience.

The downtime triggered all sorts of reactions — some angry, others just plain witty — from YouTube users around the world.

The video site was back online some 90 minutes since YouTube first acknowledged the downtime, and tweeted: "We're back. Thanks for all your patience. If you continue experience issues, please let us know."

Top trend

The outage led to a bit of meltdown worldwide, with rankled users taking to social media, and making #YouTubeDOWN the top trend worldwide.

Here are a sample of the tweets using the viral hashtag #YouTubeDOWN:

#YouTubeDOWN and now I have no idea what to do with my life.... well there’s always Netflix — Luke | A Star Is Born (@lukeygaga) October 17, 2018

I’ve spent ages thinking that my phone is acting up it’s three in the morning and I’m not sleeping until I finish my video #YouTubeDOWN — Nicole (@Nicole_e26) October 17, 2018

