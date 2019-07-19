Google celebrates the extraordinary feat of humans landing on the moon with a Doodle video

Google Doodle Video Credit: Google

On July 20, 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans ever to land on the Moon aboard the Apollo 11 mission - an extraordinary feat celebrated by Google with a Doodle video on Friday.

The Doodle video is in the voice of Command Module Pilot (CMP) Michael Collins who remained aboard the command module in lunar orbit while Armstrong and Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the Moon.

As he took his first step, Armstrong famously said, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

The Apollo 11 mission occurred eight years after President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) announced a national goal of landing a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s.

Apollo 17, the final manned moon mission, took place in 1972.