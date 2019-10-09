The second round of pre-orders are expected to begin on October 17th 2019

Samsung Galaxy Fold Image Credit: Supplied

The re-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold has sold out completely in its first round of pre-orders in the UAE. During this pre-order (with Samsung Care+ free for a year), UAE consumers will start receiving their Galaxy Fold units through a concierge starting from October 17th.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is the first major innovation in the smartphone industry in a long time. On the outside of the device is a small 4.6” display but once you unfold the device you find its beautiful 7.3” display.