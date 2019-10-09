The re-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold has sold out completely in its first round of pre-orders in the UAE. During this pre-order (with Samsung Care+ free for a year), UAE consumers will start receiving their Galaxy Fold units through a concierge starting from October 17th.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is the first major innovation in the smartphone industry in a long time. On the outside of the device is a small 4.6” display but once you unfold the device you find its beautiful 7.3” display.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 supported by 12GB of RAM and comes with 512GB of internal storage. We got our hands on the device and here’s a quick look at it.