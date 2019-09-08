Check out the news that made headlines on social media

Social media users discussed His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s 6-point message to residents. New fines in the UAE was also a discussed topic. Worldwide, #HurricaneDorian was a top trend as the natural disaster destroyed millions of homes in the Bahamas. And #Brexit and #USOpen made headlines online.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

1. Six-point message to the nation

In an open letter to government officials and residents, Shaikh Mohammad addressed the dangers of misusing social media, and the goals of Dubai. His message was well received by my members of the community.

[Facebook]

Muhammad Irfan: A great leader

2. Fines and black points

As schools begin in the UAE, the government has issued fines to ensure students and residents are safe. Motorists can get a Dh1,000 fine for not driving carefully in a school zone. Bus drivers also can get fines for breaking rules.

[Facebook]

Elize van Wyk

Would be nice to see school buses also adhering to some form of rules. They stop and drive like the entire road belongs to them…

3. #HurricaneDorian

This week, the category-five natural disaster hurricane, Dorian, hit the Bahamas and caused destruction and loss of life. Users offered help and their condolences on social media.

[Twitter]

@Ladi_Dairo

Bahamas didn’t stand a chance against most powerful hurricane in its history. #HurricaneDorian.

Brexit Image Credit: ©Gulf News

4. Brexit

Social media users discussed the #Brexit crisis and the latest developments. Users criticised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his haphazard antics in parliament.

[Twitter]

@gwcollinge

There’s no upside with Brexit, so why back it?

5. US Open

Disappointed tennis fans discussed Roger Federer’s exit from the #USOpen. While, fans praised American tennis player Serena Williams for winning her 100th US Open singles match.

[Twitter]

@cullyess

GOAT! Serena Williams Just Won Her 100th US Open Match.

@Doug70064067