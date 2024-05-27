1 of 9
#1. CONTENT CREATION TOOLS: AI content drives engagement as it helps users create high-quality content effortlessly – videos, memes, and artwork greatly – greatly enhancing their appeal. That includes "deep fake" content. A visitor takes a picture with his mobile phone of an image designed with artificial intelligence by Berlin-based digital creator Julian van Dieken (C) inspired by Johannes Vermeer's painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague.
#2. ENGAGEMENT PRIORITISATION: AI algorithms prioritise posts and updates that are likely to generate engagement, such as likes, comments, and shares, creating a cycle of “social validation”, and confirmation bias. This is called “engagement prioritisation”, increasingly being perfected using AI.
#3. EMOTIONAL TRIGGERS: “Sentiment analysis” (SA) is a fast-emerging sub-discipline of the science of data mining. The use of AI to analyse emotional reactions is on the rise . The ultimate aim: to tailor content that triggers strong emotional responses, such as happiness, anger, or excitement. This enhances emotional manipulation – by understanding and predicting emotional states, AI offers content that aligns with or amplifies users' feelings, boosting engagement. A 2023 study by Hamed Taherdoost and Mitra Madanchian shows AI's enhanced sentiment analysis (SA) can now recognise emotions in text beyond just positive or negative tones. Marketers use SA extensively to gauge competitors' customer sentiments. However, researchers warn of ambiguities and unanswered questions in SA's science.
#4. EMOTIONAL ENGAGEMENT: The instant interaction provided by chatbots and “virtual companions” give immediate responses and interaction, creating a sense of “companionship” and support. As they simulate emotional connections, its makes users feel valued, understood. This encourages more time spent online, and withdrawal from social engagements.
#5. CONTENT RECOMMENDATIONS: AI algorithms work on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram to analyse user behaviour, searches and preferences, serving up personalised content that keeps users “hooked” – or engaged – for longer periods.
#6. INFINITE SCROLL: The constant stream of tailored content encourages continuous scrolling, making it hard for young users to log off. While useful in some sense, it's been proven that this "plug" hacks your brain. Numerous studies show scrolling through content without end has implications for mental health and overall well-being.
#7. TARGETED ADVERTISING: Through data-driven behavioural analysis, AI tracks online behaviour to deliver highly relevant ads that appeal to young users’ interests and needs. This includes recommendations – with personalised ads designed to capture attention and encourage impulsive clicks and purchases.
#8. GAMIFICATION: Using a reward system forms part of most coding courses. AI enhances gamification techniques, creating reward systems, badges, and achievements that incentivise continued engagement. With engaging, interactive features, games and apps use AI to adapt to user skills and preferences, making the experience more addictive.
#9. ENHANCED EDITING AND FOMO (Fear of Missing Out): Advanced AI-driven editing tools allow for easy customisation and jazzing up of content, encouraging more frequent posting and sharing. Again, the ultimate goal is to grab more eyeballs, maximise engagement and keep young users hooked. By highlighting trending topics and friends’ activities, AI fosters a fear of missing out, driving users to check their feeds more frequently.
