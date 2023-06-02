In 2023, the automotive industry continues to undergo a transformative phase unlike anything seen before. With the rapid advancement of technology and increased environmental awareness, the shift towards more sustainable mobility solutions is moving at a dramatic pace. Recently, electric vehicles (EVs) have become a primary focus shift for many manufacturers; requiring them to embrace disruptive trends in order to keep progressing.

At Audi Middle East, we embarked on an electrification journey as far back as 2018 with the introduction of the very first Audi e-tron, and now, half a decade later, boast one of the most comprehensive EV portfolios in the market.

Earlier this year we showcased the latest addition to the e-tron family, the new Audi Q8 e-tron. Notable enhancements in efficiency and an impressive range of up to 582 kilometres in the SUV and 600 kilometres in the Sportback version, ensure that the Q8 e-tron continues to enhance an already impressive electric offering, increasing excitement for practical electromobility.

By 2026, this line-up will include more than 20 e-tron products on sale. By then, Audi aims to start to exclusively introduce fully electric vehicles worldwide; and we plan to phase out the production of combustion engines completely a decade later. Audi is well-prepared for this transition, with an electric range that already consists of striking sports cars and spacious SUVs.

The Audi RS e-tron GT 2023

Audi aims to be carbon neutral as early as 2025 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. As part of this commitment, the production of the Q8 e-tron originates from Audi’s first carbon-neutral high-volume manufacturing plant in the premium segment.

Our strategy involves collaborating with key stakeholders to further advance infrastructure projects, and continuing to build a compelling case for EV adoption — which is rapidly increasing in the Middle East.

Last year, the EV Green Charger Initiative, from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), installed more than 325 charging stations across the country. Today, there is a total of 620 charging points across Dubai alone. Earlier this year, the Audi Middle East and Museum of the Future partnership marked its first anniversary.

Alongside establishing a sustainable e-mobility infrastructure at the museum, with the installation of 21 chargers in its parking, Audi Middle East has regularly presented various forward-thinking concept cars that represent potential vehicles of the future.The partnership will continue to unite individuals who work towards the shared goal of accomplishing the UAE Net Zero strategic initiative by 2050.