Dubai: China’s Oppo becomes the first manufacturer to launch a smartphone with a bezel-less screen, Find X, in the UAE. But its sister company, Vivo, has launched a similar phone, NEX, in other parts of the world.

To make a phone bezel-less, the camera, earpiece and the sensors have to be placed elsewhere to make the front filled with the screen.

While other manufacturers have opted for the notch design after Apple, Oppo has opted for a motorised pop-up camera when the camera app is pressed.

Not only the does the phone look beautiful but also it comes packed with the latest specs and AI features.

Features

- The 6.42-inch Super AMOLED display has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.

- It is powered by 2.8Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and sports dual cameras on the back (16+20MP) and 25MP front-facing camera.

- While other vendors have opted for fast-changing technology, Oppo has opted for VOOC flash charging which means you can charge the 3,730mAh from zero to full in 90 minutes while the Lamborghini edition of Find X has a super VOOC flash charging technology, which means you can charge from zero to full in 33 minutes.

The company claims to have tested the sliding structure more than 300,000 times while its AI Scene Recognition technology can identify 800 scenes.

"It is a beautiful handset"

Roberta Cozza, research director at Gartner, told Gulf News that Find X is a beautiful handset with a bezel-less screen and very well designed.

“It is good to see some kind of new features, especially the pop-up concept. It is very well executed by Oppo but I am not sure how robust is the pop-up mechanism. It has to be seen about the wear and tear after a long time of use. It shows how Chinese manufacturers today are pushing the envelope of delivering from a hardware perspective,” she said.

Andy Shi, Managing Director Middle East and Africa of Oppo, during the regional launch event of the all-new OPPO Find X smartphone at Armani Hotel, Dubai

However, she said the price point of Find X is very high and it will be a hurdle and already it is very hard for well-established brands like Samsung and Huawei to go with a high price point.

Oppo as a brand

The Oppo brand is strong in China but they are building their brand awareness elsewhere. For users to spend that amount of money outside of China, she said that they want to see something new or users will go for well-established brands.

“I don’t call it an innovation but more as a novel feature. Innovation will come with features like AI and immersive technologies and capabilities, and not on the hardware side.

“We are expecting the global smartphone market to grow by single digits in the next two to three years.

“Oppo has been improving their market share globally but they need to focus on their efforts in creating an experience and a brand around a smartphone,” she said.

The Find X device is a bit expensive, at Dh3,999, while the Lamborghini edition is priced at Dh6,999. It will be available only in the UAE, Egypt and Kenya.