San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has finally launched Project xCloud game streaming service preview for Xbox users in the US, UK, and Korea.

The preview includes four games: Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves.

"Public preview is a critical phase in our multi-year ambition to deliver game streaming globally at the scale and quality of experience that the gaming community deserves and expects," The Verge quoted Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft's cloud gaming chief on Monday.

"It is time to put Project xCloud to the test in a broader capacity, with a range of gamers, devices, network environments and real-world use-case scenarios," he added.

The company began accepting sign-ups last month for the preview.

As per report, a user need an Android phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or above with Bluetooth 4.0 support, a Microsoft account, and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controller to use Project xCloud.