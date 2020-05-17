Facebook has integrated Messenger Rooms into WhatsApp for Android with the beta update

This image provided by Facebook shows their new video chat service called Messenger Rooms on a computer. With people’s social lives moved indefinitely online, a bevy of tech companies want to unseat fast-rising Zoom from its perch, given security concerns and other issues with the video-calling service. Facebook is stepping into the fray, hoping that its massive user base will give it the needed edge to drown out the competition in this already crowded field. Image Credit: AP

San Francisco: Facebook has launched a video conferencing tool 'Messenger Rooms' last month to take on Zoom and other video platforms and now, a new report has claimed that the social media giant is rolling out its integration in WhatsApp for Android, starting in the new beta.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, Facebook has integrated Messenger Rooms into WhatsApp for Android with the 2.20.163 beta update.

The update brings a new 'Room' option to the share menu inside the chat, which directs users to Messenger to create a room to have a group video call with up to 50 people.

Once a user will tap on 'Room' the app will open a new window with a message that reads, "Create a room in Messenger and send a link to group video chat with anyone, even if they don't have WhatsApp or Messenger."

As WABetaInfo notes, the Messenger Rooms integration is appearing only for a handful of users running the latest WhatsApp beta, and that too in a limited number of countries.

Integrating messenger rooms with WhatsApp means a huge amount of people whoever uses the WhatsApp will shift to the Messenger room.

Last month, Facebook had announced Messenger Rooms which allow group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit.

People can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don't have a Facebook account.