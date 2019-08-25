This works on both the Android and iOS apps, as well as the web client

San Francisco: Google is rolling out new AI features to its Lens platform that would let users search their Google Photos library for text that appears within photos.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature would start rolling out from this month itself, Google said in a tweet.

With this, users would be able to copy text from the images and paste them in a word document or notes. This works on both the Android and iOS apps, as well as the web client, 9to5Google reported.

As per reports, the feature is currently available on some Android devices, although it does not appear to be active on iOS yet.