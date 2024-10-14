Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta Platforms, experienced widespread outages on Monday, affecting hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, including in the UAE, as reported by outage tracking site Downdetector.com.
Downdetector reported the most significant issues in the US, with users encountering login problems and error messages.
"Something is wrong" messages plagued Instagram, with users unable to upload or access profiles.
By 1:40 pm ET, more than 12,000 people had reported issues with Facebook, while over 5,000 reported problems with Instagram, according to Downdetector.