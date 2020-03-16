Ethics and pitfalls when using social networking applications

Image Credit: Pixabay

Ahmed Al-Zarouni

Dubai: Social networking has a decade long proven track record of connecting people with each other, helping us keep up with the latest news, follow up on interest subjects, getting informed of public announcements, getting insights from specialists, and other tidbits that help us and bring enjoyment to our daily life. While useful one must follow proper ethics and be aware of pitfalls when using these platforms.

Be a strong dam against false rumors

False rumors are a source of destruction and the necessary task of addressing them lies upon each one of us. We must be vigilant and check any information received and not immediately take them as truths unless they come directly from an official authority. We must be the strong dam that stops the spread of false rumors.

Be careful what you say about others and do not be drawn into contrived temptations

There are pitiful people amongst us that live off of creating malicious gossip that insult and defame their targets. What might surprise you is that these gossips are actually carefully crafted traps that lure the target into a counterattack, which the gossiper will then use to make a legal case against the target. One should be aware of such traps and always make sure to state their opinion without defamation, being affront or mentioning names.

Private pictures and messages

One of the disadvantages of the Internet is the inability to prevent or even limit the spread of images and other media. Private pictures and messages between individuals, whether sent through WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, or even Snapchat, can all be stored and republished. This is a matter of great concern which we must pay attention to as many people from both sexes have been seriously humiliated and affected by the release of these private pictures and messages.

Attention from fake accounts

Fake accounts are created by individuals or organizations with the aim of spreading strife in societies and for personal monetary gains. We must take care and must especially not fall into emotional traps especially when receiving messages such as “Help a New Muslim” or “Poor child hospitalized”. Other times they prey on your social responsibilities by posting fake messages claiming to be from royal people such as “Princess wallet stolen” asking you to wire them money and that they will recognize you and return it once they are back in the country. Verify any new account to prevent fraudulent information or from being swindled.

