Elon Musk has said he will resign as CEO of Twitter as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job.
He added he will then just run the software and servers teams.
On Tuesday, Musk stated that he questioned the validity of a Twitter poll in which the majority of respondents suggested that he should resign as the company's CEO.
Musk had previously stated that he would follow the poll's findings, but in a series of tweets, the billionaire hinted that he thought the vote might have been manipulated by bots.
On Monday, Twitter users voted to oust controversial microblogging site owner as CEO in a poll he organised and promised to honour, just weeks after he took charge of the social media giant.
A total of 57.5 per cent of more than 17 million accounts voted for him to step down. Musk is also the boss of car maker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, as well as Neuralink and The Boring Co.
"Interesting. Make the case that Twitter may still be experiencing a small bot problem", Musk responded.
Adding that the poll was conducted independently of Twitter or any Elon Musk-linked entities, HarrisX claimed the results "debunk" the vote on Twitter.
This came after Musk supported a different post that claimed automated bots had taken control of the Twitter poll.
Any polls, he added, will only be open to paying Twitter subscribers.
Courting controversies
He took over Twitter on October 27 and has repeatedly courted controversy, sacking half of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, banning journalists and trying to charge for previously free services.
Analysts have also pointed out that the stock price of Tesla has slumped by one-third since the Twitter takeover.
"It's hard to ignore the numbers since [Twitter] deal closed," tweeted investment expert Gary Black, saying he reckoned Tesla's board was putting pressure on Musk to quit his Twitter role.