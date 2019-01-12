Iger, who’s for years been among America’s highest-paid executives, stands to reap an even larger windfall if investors and regulators approve the company’s deal with Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. Absent from his compensation figure were certain stock grants tied to the deal, which is still pending. At the end of the day, all the equity awards he received in December 2017 could be worth as much as $149.6 million if the combined entity meets certain performance conditions, the filing shows.