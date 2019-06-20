At present, Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries

Huawei Consumer Business Group announced on Thursday that in 2019 its sale of smartphones, wearables, tablets and PCs increased by 81 per cent from January 1 to May 31 - year-on-year growth - in the UAE.

The company attributes its strong performance in the UAE market to the continuous support by local retail and telecom partners and consumer demand for its innovative products.

In particular, the Huawei P30 Series launched earlier this year raised the bar for quality of photography on smartphones. Huawei P30 Series stands out because of its Leica Quad Camera, never-seen-before zooming reach, low-light photography performance, 4,200mAh battery and a promise of powerhouse flagship performance.

At present, Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world’s population, ranking second in the world in mobile phone shipments in Q1 2019. The company has a well-rounded portfolio targeting all segments and is the only smartphone vendor at the top of the market that saw volumes grow during the first quarter of the year.

Huawei invests a significant amount of its annual sales revenue to research and development efforts, and has established 14 research centers around the world. According to EU Industrial R&D Investment (2018), Huawei is ranked 5th globally among top spending companies in R&D.