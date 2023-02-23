Dubai: Smartphone and wearables maker Honor is set to launch a new line-up of products at the MWC exhibition in Barcelona later this month.

Under the theme ‘Unleash the Power of Magic’, the company will unveil the foldable HONOR Magic Vs and brand new HONOR Magic5 Series at an on-site launch event on February 27.

You can watch the live stream of the event here from Barcelona, starting 4.30pm (UAE time).

The Magic Vs, Honor’s latest flagship smartphone and its first foldable, embodies state-of-the-art foldable technology with a strong focus on hinge design and engineering, solving multiple pain points associated with foldable smartphones.

The phone comes with a ground-breaking industry-first super-light gearless hinge, which makes the phone fold gap-free, solving yet another pain point that other competing foldable smartphones in the market have not yet solved. The gap-free design not only gives the device a premium look but also makes it thinner.

The Honor Magic Vs Image Credit: Supplied

Focus on R&D, innovation

The innovative design comes from Honor’s laser-focus on product innovation and R&D capabilities – the company has six R&D centers globally (over 55 per cent of the new Honor team are in the R&D function), 100+ innovative labs, 8,500+ global patent applications, 400+ strict product testing standards, 20+ global certification standards, and a professional team of over 11,000 in over 100 countries with 3,000+ service centres to support the entire spectrum of end-to-end operations. These range from research and development, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, marketing, customer service, and finance divisions.

The R&D team conducts a series of extreme tests on devices, ensuring it can withstand extreme temperatures, performing to its full potential. Devices are dropped from different heights, at different angles, and onto different types of surfaces to examine the hardiness of the device against drops.

The Honor Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park, which opened in September 2021, is the company’s first self-funded factory built to ensure the high standards of reliability and quality across our premium products are met.

Talking about HONOR X Series, it has gained tremendous success in the Middle East region, with its exquisitely slim and stylish designs, a bigger display, exceptional photography capabilities and powerful performance that exceeds expectations, all at an affordable price point.