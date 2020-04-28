Whether for e-learning or working from home, one of these should suit your needs

In the current global scenario, working from home and e-learning have become the norm making our laptops absolutely essential devices. Without complete access to stores and a physical interaction, choosing a laptop might be a task you don't want to deal with right now. So we've scanned the market and here are some of our top-picks from the laptops currently in the market.

LENOVO IDEAPAD C340

A real budget offering, the C340 from Lenovo comes with a 2.6GHz AMD Ryzen 3, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a 14-inch display.

LENOVO IDEAPAD S340

Looking for power at an affordable price? The S340 comes with a 1.8GHz Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, with a1TB HDD, 128GB SSD, 2GB of Nvidia GeForce graphics card and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

HP PAVILION X360

The x360 14-DH1013NE is a convertible laptop with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, 512GB storage and a 14-inch touchscreen display.

HP SPECTRE X360

Do you like making a statement with devices you use? The HP Spectre x360 AW0008NE might just be for you. In a premium and sleek body, you get a 1.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB+32GB storage and a Full HD touchscreen display.

APPLE MACBOOK AIR (2020)

The Apple MacBook Air was finally updated this year with a new Magic keyboard, twice the power, better graphics and Apple’s Retina display. A great entry point for anyone looking to get into the ecosystem. Starts at

ACER PREDATOR HELIOS 300

Looking to invest in a machine for work and play? Acer’s Predator Helios 300 might be what you need. It comes with the Intel Core i7 2.6 GHz, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, 6GB ofNvidia GeForce graphics and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

MICROSOFT SURFACE PRO 7

An extremely versatile offering out there right now is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. With its 13.3-inch touchscreen/tablet styled display, a 1.1GHz Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage it might be the setup you need to work, learn and enjoy content at home.

DELL INSPIRON 7000

Another powerhouse, the Dell Inspiron 7000 comes with the latest Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX250 and a Full HD 14-inch display.

ALREADY HAVE YOUR LAPTOP BUT NEED A MORE WORK-LIKE ENVIRONMENT? HERE ARE SOME ACCESSORIES TO CONSIDER

LOGITECH MK270 WIRELESS MOUSEAND KEYBOARD

An affordable solution to anyone who needs a mouse and keyboard at home while working.

HUAWEI FREEBUDS 3

Have those long work Zoom/Teams/Webex meetings? Don’t want to disturb everyone else at home? The Huawei Freebuds 3 are definitely are a fantastic solution. They’ve got an open-ear fit for comfort over long periods of usage, battery life to match and even active noisecancellation to blur out the sound around you.

BENQ EL2780U 4K MONITOR

If you’re looking to get comfortable while working from home, you could consider amonitor for yourself. Our suggestion? Something along the lines of the BenQ EL2870U monitor. It’s a 4K monitor that supports HDR10 content, controls brightness and colour foroptimal viewing comfort and Eye Care, which reduces the strain on your eyes over longer periods of time.