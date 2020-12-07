Smart Dubai has officially launched the first five Dubai Registers, among others

Dubai: Various government entities are rolling out their innovative projects at the ongoing 40th annual GITEX Technology Week, taking place until December 10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced it will launch its Universal Service Centre, a digital platform for its customers to communicate remotely with representatives from DEWA departments such as Finance, Human Resources, Contracts, Procurement, and Legal Affairs.

DEWA will also launch the Smart Living Competition to promote electricity and water conservation. Visitors to DEWA stand at GITEX can win any of the 150 prizes in the daily raffles while customers who update their data on DEWA’s website and smart app can also win during a special raffle draw in the GITEX Week.

DEWA is also showcasing its latest technologies, including AI robots, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to enhance operational procedures performance and wearable robotic exoskeletons to increase efficiency and accuracy and protect the health and safety of staff. There is also a virtual reality studio, which is used for staff training on first aid, fire safety and protection

Smart Dubai registry

Smart Dubai has officially launched the first five Dubai Registers. Launched in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), DEWA, and Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Registers seek to provide a network of interconnected and credible database that add value, ensure a sustainable and happy city, and serve as a unique source of up-to-date city data.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA MD & CEO, noted: “The Dubai Registers initiative plays an important role in documenting administrative records and unifying databases for all parties concerned with shared services.”

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, KHDA Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General, added: “Providing access to the latest information and data is critical to parents and it allows them to make the right choices at the right time. The release of this new register at GITEX Technology Week is in line with our commitment to building transparency within Dubai’s private education sector.”

“Data is the engine driving the construction and development of smart cities. To make the most of this powerful instrument, an integrated system and a reliable, secure network must be set up to collect, classify, and link the data, in addition to ensuring its accuracy,” noted Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai and CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment.

The smart registry will also benefit the public transportation system as it features the locations of all public transport stations in Dubai, including tram, metro, bus, and maritime transport. It also provides the various routes as all well public transport timings.

Smart Customs

Dubai Customs is showcasing technological projects, including 3D imaging, remote controlling and e-connectivity to ensure safe and smooth flow of goods at the ports.

The projects on display are:

> Fast Container Scanning Device that scan 150 containers per hour with high accuracy in reading container identification numbers and converting them into digital forms

> Smart Control Room that utilises advanced Internet of Things (IoT) integration to proactively detect any potential business disruption due to emergencies and incidents.

> 3D Parcel Scanner, a device that can be remotely controlled

> Radiation Detector Back-Pack, a smart, sophisticated device for detecting and identifying radiation sources and radioactive materials

> Personal Radiation Dosimeter — this pocket-sized device detects and measures radiation exposure for inspectors and personnel working in potentially hazardous environments

> Borescope, an optical instrument designed to assist visual inspection of narrow, difficult-to-reach cavities

> Smart Inspection Table used for tracking and documenting the inspection process.