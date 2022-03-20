The popular platform has not announced when will the server be back on-line, and the only available information was published at the game’s official twitter account, announcing the downtime at 11:00 Dubai time (3:00 AM, ET), without stating when the gamers can go back to and enjoy the updated game.
Fortnite is a free-to-play third-person shooter, battle royale video game released in 2018, It host more than 350 million users worldwide, making it one of the most popular video games in history.
It gained notoriety in no-gamers circles due its legal battle against Apple, claiming the last monopolize app distribution and in-app payment.