Gurugram: Starting a new era of smartphone design, Samsung on Tuesday launched its foldable "Galaxy Fold" smartphone-cum-tablet with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage in India for Rs 164,999.

Pre-bookings for Galaxy Fold in Premium Cosmos Black colour will open on October 4 and deliveries will start from October 20.

Galaxy Fold will be available for pre-booking on Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop and offline in 35 cities across select 315 outlets, including the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

"With Galaxy Fold, we have pushed beyond what's possible, and redefined the mobile category, introducing a device like no other. Samsung is setting an entirely new benchmark for smartphone design, and we will continue to take consumer experience to the next level," said HC Hong, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.

Those who buy "Galaxy Fold" will get their device delivered to them through a concierge, along with a dedicated 24x7 expert on call.

In its standard form, Galaxy Fold gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task but as you unfold it -- the cross-screen functionalities go seamless on a bigger, immersive 7.3-inch form factor as the plastic OLED (P-OLED) display can bend like a book.

"Galaxy Fold is meant for those who want only the best in their lives, in terms of style, design, luxury and the latest in services, including a dedicated 24x7 concierge service and one-year Infinity Flex Display protection," said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Each device comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and "Aramid Fiber" case made of fibre which has high capacity to withstand pressure.

Sporting the world's first "Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display", the device offers split-screen multi-tasking, houses six cameras, Android 9 with One UI on top and Snapdragon 855 chipset.

There are three selfie cameras: One 10MP selfie camera when the device is closed and a dual selfie camera (10MP main sensor and 8MP depth sensor) when you open the device.

At the rear is a three camera-system -- a 16MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 12MP Wide-angle Camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera.

Samsung has invented a new polymer layer and created a display around 50 per cent thinner than the typical smartphone display.

The "Galaxy Fold" has dual battery system (4380mAh typical dual battery) and is also capable of charging itself and a second device simultaneously via "Wireless PowerShare", while connected to a regular charger so you can leave your second charger at home.