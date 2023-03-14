Finesse is the GCC’s trusted secured digital transformation partner for enterprises, banking and financial services, energy, education, healthcare, public, and retail, with a workforce of more than 450+ professionals. It currently assists over 350+ clients in the GCC and across the globe.

Finesse helps organisations to make cybersecurity a part of their digital transformation roadmap right from the beginning and provides the right security solutions. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes:

Compliance and digital risk: Protecting a business from digital threats and risks to be compliant with regulations.

Zero Trust: Never trust, always verify. Finesse offers solutions for the three main pillars of zero-trust, including microsegmentation, multifactor authentication, and privileged access management.

Cloud and Application Assurance: Create processes, controls, and technology to govern all data exchanges within your cloud and application infrastructure.

Digital Identity management: Verify your digital identities across business and public platforms using zero-trust principles.

Managed Security Services: Cyberhub, by Finesse is a 24/7 local CSOC (Cognitive Security Operations Centre) that monitors cybersecurity events and applies AI automation and human controls to protect your business.

Finesse is also excited to announce the introduction of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and XDR services to its cyberhub portfolio to deliver advanced threat detection and response capabilities around the clock that will empower organisations to swiftly identify and address security incidents, mitigate the risk of data breaches, and safeguard their digital assets.

Finesse’s Co–Founder and Managing Director, Sunil Paul, emphasises the company’s commitment to protecting organisations from cyberthreats. “As a responsible digital transformation company, we understand the critical importance of protecting your organisation from cyberthreats. With the addition of MDR and XDR services to our 24*7 Cyberhub Cognitive SOC portfolio, we are confident that we can help organisations of all sizes improve their security posture and protect their digital assets.”

Eljo Pynadath, Chief Business Officer and Director, Finesse

Eljo Pynadath, Finesse’s Chief Business Officer and Director, says, “With cyberthreats becoming more sophisticated and complex, it is critical for organisations to have comprehensive security solutions in place. At Finesse, we are committed to providing the highest level of security, which is why we have invested in MDR and XDR services. We will continue to evolve and bring the best levels of cybersecurity for our clients.”

Bharat Raigangar, Board Advisor, Growth & Cyber Engineering, Finesse

Bharat Raigangar, Board Advisor, Growth & Cyber Engineering, says Finesse offerings include CyberHUB Cognitive SOC Managed Detection and Response. With the addition of XDR, Unified for IT – OT and IoT along with GRC Solutions, it addresses all the local regulatory standards including the ESG compliance, the latest initiative of the UAE Government 2023 Year of Sustainability.