At GITEX 2023, Finesse is excited to showcase a range of products, solutions and services aligned with its theme, Holistic Digital Transformation Solutions: Advising, Enabling, and Securing. These offerings address the diverse needs of our customers in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.
The Finesse booth will feature the following:
1CXO – Advising Digital Transformation: Digital Strategy Consulting and Advisory Services: Successful digital transformation starts with a clear strategy. The 1CXO service provides comprehensive strategic guidance across numerous critical domains. Advisory services include ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), Customer Experience, Digital Transformation, Corporate Services, Information Management, Data Privacy, Cyber Risk and Information Security. Finesse experts are on hand to discuss how these services can help your business craft effective digital strategies.
Finesse - Enabling Digital Transformation: The brand’s flagship offering is for businesses seeking seamless technology implementation, systems integration, and ongoing support. The portfolio of solutions on display includes for AI Chatbots, BI & Analytics, ECM, CRM, RPA, HCM and Corporate Treasury, bundled with our 24/7 applications managed services support.
Cyberhub 24/7 CSOC – Securing Digital Transformation: Cybersecurity solutions and Managed Security Services: Cybersecurity is paramount in today’s digital environment. Finesse’s state-of-the-art Cognitive Security Operations Center (CSOC) and Network Operations Center (NOC) located in Dubai, and its extended NOC & SOC facility in Bangalore, India, will exhibit its extensive range of cybersecurity products, solutions, and services. Visitors will learn about its proactive approach to threat detection, prevention, and incident response. The Finesse portfolio of solutions under Securing Digital Transformation includes for Digital Risk & Compliance, Digital Identity, Zero Trust, Cloud Security & Application Assurance, Data Protection & Privacy, Security Assessment Services etc, all packaged with our 24/7 managed security services.
For Finesse at GITEX 2023, the goal is to provide attendees with insights into how its holistic approach to digital transformation will empower businesses to succeed in the ever-evolving digital world.