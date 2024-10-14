As AI continues to disrupt the fabric of every industry and walk of life, the UAE – an early adopter of revolutionising technological advancements – and the whole region are embracing this change with open arms. This rapid adoption of technology is driven by the enthusiasm and active participation of those fully committed to embracing it. According to the 2024 HP Work Relationship Index , respondents think that AI can be an ingredient to unlocking a more personalised work experience. The survey reveals that 73 per cent of respondents feel that AI makes their jobs easier, and nearly 7 in 10 are customising their use of AI to be more productive.

In a conversation with Peter Oganesean, Managing Director for the Middle East & East Africa at HP, we explored how HP is empowering people to be a part of this new normal in the AI-first world.

As a global leader in technology and its strategic focus in the MENA region, Oganesean emphasised the diverse opportunities and challenges presented to HP by the region. “Our approach is to tailor strategies to meet the distinct needs of each market – whether it’s to support rapidly evolving tech ecosystems in the Gulf or engaging with the emerging digital landscape of East Africa,” he explained. With this in mind, HP's regional strategy focuses on bringing advanced technology solutions that “address the specific needs of these markets, from AI-powered devices to sustainability-driven products, all with the goal to drive growth and innovation across the region”.

Peter Oganesean, Managing Director for the Middle East & East Africa at HP Image Credit: Supplied

When it comes to HP integrating AI into its products and services, Oganesean said that AI is at the core of HP’s innovation strategy. HP’s Work Relationship Index revealed that those who use AI are 11 points happier with their relationship with work than their colleagues who don't. “HP’s AI advancements are designed to cater to the unique needs of various user groups, including corporate workers, creators and students,” he said. “By integrating intelligent features and tools across its portfolio, HP is revolutionising its solutions and services, pushing the limits of efficiency and user-friendliness. The Future of Work requires AI-powered PCs and solutions that can enhance customer experience and adjust to people’s habits, preferences and environment, making technology work better for them.” According to him, the EliteBook Ultra was “proof of how HP AI PCs will be the future of work”.

Oganesean shed light on HP's hybrid work solutions and how they aim to support remote work environment. “The shift to hybrid work has undeniably and fundamentally changed the way how businesses operate, and HP is leading the way with solutions tailored to this new reality,” he said. “According to HP's Work Relation Index, 72 per cent of knowledge workers say having access to technology that best suits their work style is important.

“Our hybrid work solutions, which include the range of HP Poly devices and industry-leading AI-enabled video conference solutions, cameras, headsets and more, address these needs. HP is also teaming up with Google to bring Project Starline to the workplace, offering an AI-powered, 3D communication solution that feels like you're sitting face-to-face. This fits perfectly with HP's goal to design tools that make it easy to stay productive, whether you're working from home or the office, and stay ahead of future trends and needs."

HP EliteBook Ultra G1q

Cybersecurity is a key topic when discussing hybrid work and AI. Oganesean stressed that "poor cybersecurity can often hamper and disrupt productivity". HP Wolf Security's latest Threat Insights Report shows that hackers are using AI to create malware faster and launch attacks more quickly. So, sophisticated,and robust security solutions have become a top priority for HP. "Industry-leading protection and capabilities of Wolf Security built into HP’s commercial devices, provide robust protection against cyberthreats, ensuring users’ data and privacy is always safeguarded," he said. “HP's approach to security is focused on ensuring these solutions operate seamlessly in the background, without disrupting the user experience.” He also pointed to HP's strategic collaborations, such as those with Forrester, which provide invaluable insights into emerging cybersecurity risks. "These collaborations enable HP to adapt its solutions to evolving threats, ensuring that organisations remain resilient."

Asked about the UAE's growing gaming industry and HP's role within it, Oganesean said, "The UAE is embracing this transformation and growth remarkably well. The gaming industry is rapidly expanding, and as usual, the UAE is taking centre stage here with several initiatives launched to better the gaming sector and attract more investments into this space." Although HP is widely known for its PCs, advanced workstations like the Z Book and the world’s most secure printing, it has made significant strides in the gaming sector with its Omen brand and HyperX accessories, catering to both casual and professional gamers. "HP’s gaming products and services, including the Omen brand and HyperX accessories have been developed and designed to focus on both casual and professional gamers," said Oganesean. HP has also integrated AI in gaming to optimise performance, personalise experiences, and improve gaming hardware. He referenced HP’s first gaming event in the UAE, where they launched the Omen laptops, early this year.

As organisations across the globe try to champion sustainability and enhance their products to align with eco-friendly standards, Oganesean said sustainability was the thread connecting everything HP does. “It is more than a mere buzzword to us – it is part of the company’s ethos, and a core value embedded into company operations." For example, the OmniBook Ultra Flip is built with 90 per cent recycled metals and 50 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics. HP contributes to global sustainability objectives such as climate action, human rights and digital equity by making sure that it addresses the key pillars of its Sustainable Impact agenda. HP’s sustainability goals were also reflected in the company's Sustainability Impact Report issued recently in collaboration with Oxford, revealing three out of four leaders believe technology is key to expanding economic opportunity (76 per cent) and that AI will help drive progress towards sustainability and social impact goals (76 per cent).