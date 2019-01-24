By 2022, 25 per cent of end point devices and systems worldwide will be executing AI algorithms, and between 2018-23, more than 500 million new apps will be created, equalling the total built during the preceding 40 years. Ranjit Rajan, Associate Vice-President at IDC, said consumer sentiment is still weak and will impact consumer-facing technologies such as mobilephones, PCs, tablets, IT peripherals and monitors. Vendors are responding by raising prices on smartphones. On the enterprise side, Rajan said there is demand for IT infrastructure (servers, storage and networks), services and software due to “innovation accelerators” such as IoT, AI, 3D printing and blockchain. “Digital innovation has become an enabler for business rationalisation and the capability to deliver digital solutions — cloud, platforms, data, security and skills — has become DX differentiators,” Lalchandani said. Spending on emerging tech this year The internet of Things: $9.2b Artificial intelligence: $270m Blockchain: $152m 3D printing: $596m Augmented reality and virtual reality: $1.5b Spending on robotics/drones: $2.6b