Chintan Sareen

Robotics as an industry is still in its nascent stages here in the ME. What got you to start a business in this niche sector?

Starting a business in the robotics industry in the Middle East stemmed from recognising the vast untapped potential and growing demand for innovative technology solutions in the region. We saw an opportunity to pioneer advancements in this nascent sector, bringing cutting-edge robotics and automation to address unique challenges and foster growth across various industries. Our passion for technology and a desire to make a meaningful impact drove us to venture into this exciting and promising niche.

Could you elaborate a bit on Shunya Ekai Technologies’ service portfolio? What is the company’s USP?

We specialise in the design and development of technologies like IoT, Robotics, AI, and Metaverse products and solutions. What sets us apart from other tech companies is our comprehensive approach, encompassing everything from R&D to in-house manufacturing. This unique capability enables us to provide flexible customisation options to meet your specific needs. Additionally, we offer custom development and prototyping services within our state of the art facility.