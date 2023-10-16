Robotics as an industry is still in its nascent stages here in the ME. What got you to start a business in this niche sector?
Starting a business in the robotics industry in the Middle East stemmed from recognising the vast untapped potential and growing demand for innovative technology solutions in the region. We saw an opportunity to pioneer advancements in this nascent sector, bringing cutting-edge robotics and automation to address unique challenges and foster growth across various industries. Our passion for technology and a desire to make a meaningful impact drove us to venture into this exciting and promising niche.
Could you elaborate a bit on Shunya Ekai Technologies’ service portfolio? What is the company’s USP?
We specialise in the design and development of technologies like IoT, Robotics, AI, and Metaverse products and solutions. What sets us apart from other tech companies is our comprehensive approach, encompassing everything from R&D to in-house manufacturing. This unique capability enables us to provide flexible customisation options to meet your specific needs. Additionally, we offer custom development and prototyping services within our state of the art facility.
What are your expected takeaways from GITEX Global, and what do you have to offer your prospective customers while at the show?
As we enter an expansion phase, we aim to leverage the GITEX opportunity to explore potential global partnerships. Additionally, we intend to initiate discussions with visiting government representatives from various nations.
As the world moves to a more digitally seamless world, the need to optimise technology such as IoT is critical. In this regard, please elaborate on what the RIOT Network has to offer.
Enhancing cost-efficiency and ensuring the secure transmission of data are critical considerations in IoT deployment. Our network gateways address these factors and offer versatile connectivity options, tailored to specific use cases, encompassing both short-range and long-range solutions.
How is Shunya Ekai Technologies enabling companies to be future-ready through its AI service portfolio?
Our approach starts with a deep understanding of the organisation’s fundamental challenges. We prioritise tailor-made solutions that align seamlessly with the organisation’s operations, guaranteeing business continuity and effortless adaptation.
What are your expansion plans for Shunya Ekai Tech?
We are currently extending our footprint to encompass multiple countries spanning the GCC, Europe, and North America. Notably, we’ve recently forged strategic partnerships in Oman, Qatar and the UK.