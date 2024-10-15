Microsoft Corp. said one of its artificial intelligence vice presidents, Sebastien Bubeck, is leaving to join OpenAI, where Microsoft is both the largest investor and a rival.

Bubeck, a 10-year Microsoft veteran, had been overseeing the company's work on small language models, a field that tries to meet or exceed the effectiveness of larger AI systems while running more efficiently. Microsoft said that Bubeck plans to work with OpenAI on its goal of reaching artificial general intelligence, or AGI. OpenAI defines AGI as "highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work."