What you need to know:
- New emojis for mobile users include superheroes, cupcakes and more animals.
- The new symbols come with Apple's iOS 12.1 software.
Dubai: Are you struggling to convey your thoughts through text messages? Apple has you covered.
Apple Inc has released 70 new emojis with their iOS 12.1 software.
If you’re craving a cupcake, feeling like a superhero or going for a party, you now have a symbol to convey your message.
These 70 new emojis have been created to ensure more inclusivity. New additions have been made in the sports, animal and food symbols section. According to reports, more symbols are likely to be introduced in 2019.
In October, on their official website, Apple said: “Emoji are used by people all over the world to communicate. iOS 12.1 brings even more characters to the keyboard that better represent global users.”
They have incorporated a ‘nazar amulet’ or an evil eye, and an infinity symbol in the new list.
They said: “New smiley faces will be added that will bring more expressions to your conversations.”
Excited users took to social media to discuss the new additions.
Tweep @KiloKiloPapa said: “Am I seriously just realising all these new emojis... They just keep getting cuter.”
And @soniababy11_ posted: “So I finally updated my phone last night and I noticed that the update came with new emojis like a germ emoji, a petri dish emoji, and a DNA emoji. Such a science nerd for being overly excited about these…”
@__reineke posted: “I love the new emojis.”
Some people liked the new supernatural emojis of superheroes, zombies, elves and fairies.
Most users found the emojis “cute” and “loved” the new additions.
According to reports, Apple is also planning to introduce emojis for people of determination. The news however has left users divided and while some think it is inclusive, others think it is offensive. There is no official confirmation from the company on this proposal.