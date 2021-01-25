With Windows 10 Home get the best combination of Windows features

Thin but powerful

Verified for exceptional experiences anywhere: Intel Evo platform, available on select configurations, brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals to a new class of sleek, stylish laptops. Co-engineered with Intel and verified to provide the ultimate experience for life and work anywhere.

Breaking the boundaries of performance for thin and light laptops: The speed and intelligence of 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics make your experience fast, smooth, and easy.

Dell Power Manager with adaptive performance: This 2-in-1 uses adaptive performance based on the latest Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology. With this predictive and adaptive engine, our laptop is actively changing the power of its CPU to optimise your specific workload, increasing performance when you need it.

Killer wireless: With advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology and theoretical throughput speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps, the Killer AX1650 is nearly 3 times as fast as the previous generation of 80MHz 2x2 AC products. It prioritises streaming video, communication, and game traffic in your system for fast, smooth online experiences.

Start in an instant: A built in lid sensor allows you to open the lid and power up in milliseconds, no matter what power-state you are in.

You are the password: Choose between two secure, personalised ways to log on. The infrared camera with Windows Hello3 recognises your face, unlocking your XPS with secure facial recognition technology. The fingerprint reader integrated into the power button lets you log on with just a touch.

A vision of perfection

Display like no other: A stunning HDR 400 certified display enables over 16 million colours that have more depth and dimension than ever before. Plus, an optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) display delivers precise detail and sharp images.

Colour that pops: Equipped with 90 per cent DCI P3 colour gamut, your screen delivers saturated colors while a 1500:1 contrast ratio allows you to see the brightest brights and darkest darks.

Dolby Vision certified: Take full advantage of HDR content’s superior dynamic range with Dolby Vision, which can deliver colours never before seen on SDR PC displays.

Reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid colour: Dell Eyesafe intelligently manages light energy at the source — selectively reducing harmful blue light and dispersing it across the light spectrum.

The edge of innovation: A refined InfinityEdge display debuts a 16:10 display with an improved screen to body ratio, more viewing space for productivity and a mesmerising edge-to-edge view.

A harmony of design and experience

Elevated experience: The new XPS 13 2-in-1 blends together an exceptional user experience and beautiful design. The next gen MagLev keyboard is edge-to-edge, and 24 per cent thinner than a standard keyboard. Additionally, you now have a large touchpad and 16:10 display—this elevates your experience by removing distractions and expanding what you use most.

Revolutionary webcam construction: The XPS 13 2-in-1 webcam isn’t just smaller (only 2.25 mm)—it’s also better. A 4-element lens uses more elements than a typical webcam to deliver sharp video in all areas of the frame, while temporal noise reduction uses advanced noise reduction, significantly improving video quality, especially in dim lighting conditions. Finally, the lens is assembled with precise machinery to ensure all points of the image are in focus.

Unmatched materials

Stunning strength: The XPS 13 2-in-1 is cut from two blocks of aluminum, so it’s more durable than a machine that’s pieced together. The latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is strong, as well as impact and scratch resistance.

White hot: Inspired by runway trends, the XPS 13 2-in-1 features an optional arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest developed specifically for Dell.

Our design team worked tirelessly to get the details just right—carefully crafted back lighting, a stain-resistant coating to prevent yellowing and staining, and coordinated packaging and accessories.

Energy efficient: The XPS 13 2-in-1 is Energy Star certified.

Safer materials: Free of materials like cadmium, lead, mercury and some phthalates, it’s also EPEAT registered and BFR/PVC-free.

Recycle friendly: 90 per cent of the laptop’s parts can be easily recycled or reused.

Stay focused and connected: Stay focused on tasks by interacting with your phone directly from your Dell PC– you can easily make calls, send texts, and get notifications.

Transfer files seamlessly: Transfer files, photos, videos, music, and documents between your PC and phone without complicated cloud storage or cumbersome cables.

Maintain your privacy: Your phone connects to your PC via Dell Mobile Connect’s point-to-point, secure connection so your data is never exposed via unsecure internet connections.

Ports and slots

Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with Power Delivery and DisplayPort | Headset jack | Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with Power Delivery and DisplayPort | MicroSD card slot

