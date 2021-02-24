The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup returns Image Credit: Endurance World Twitter

Dubai: Some of the world’s best horsemen will compete alongside local riders in the 120km Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, the final event in the Endurance Festival run under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Hosted by the Dubai Equestrian Club at the Dubai International Endurance City, a purpose-built, state-of-the-art endurance facility, the festival, which begins on Wednesday will culminate on Saturday.

The event comprises a total of four rides, catering to a wide range of riders and horses, including female riders, adding variety to this celebration of endurance riding.

The 120km Dubai Crown Prince Ride for Ladies, opens the festival on Wednesday. This is followed by the 120km Dubai Crown Prince Ride restricted to Private Stables/Individuals on Thursday, while the 120km Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares is scheduled for Friday. Named after the mare the Crown Prince rode to win the 2014 World Equestrian Games Endurance gold medal in France, the Yamamah Endurance Cup is another ride of special significance in the festival.

The finale, the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, will be flagged off on Saturday and is expected to feature renowned pairings from around the globe.

The safety of the riders and horses is at the heart of all events hosted by the Dubai Equestrian Club, and therefore every effort has been made to follow government health regulations regarding COVID-19, including the mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing as well as regular sanitisation of the venue and facilities.

The festival is an important stop on the Arab endurance calendar and draws inspiration from Sheikh Hamdan and is part of his continuous efforts to develop and grow a sporting culture in the region. The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival is a significant platform for local riders to tests their skills against some of the best international athletes.

Maj Gen Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation, affirmed that the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival is one of the most important events held in the country. “The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup race bears the name of a first-class international rider, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, who has enriched local races with his participation and presence among the UAE riders and fans,” he said. “His Highness has also achieved international titles and gold medals, allowing the UAE flag to fly high on podiums across the globe. By excelling in a variety of sporting disciplines, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan is a role model and icon for the UAE youth.”