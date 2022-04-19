London: West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, representing Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club ahead of captaining Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast, was in for a distressing time when he was out for a first-ball duck on debut for the side, and had his car stolen as well.

The 33-year-old cricketer later tweeted, documenting his ordeal. “What a day yesterday (Sunday). First time bowling in a game after injury for six months. First ball duck from a long hop. Car stolen. But you know what, woke up this morning (Monday), Sun is shining and giving thanks.”

Memorable run-chase

Brathwaite is fondly remembered for smashing England all-rounder Ben Stokes for four back-to-back sixes to win the T20 World Cup for the West Indies in 2016.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop was in the commentary box when Brathwaite pulled off a memorable run-chase with 19 runs required in the final over. Bishop, during the commentary, famously said, “Carlos Brathwaite, Remember the name...,” after the winning six by the Caribbean batter.

Brathwaite was looking for some competitive action ahead of leading the Birmingham Bears in this year’s T20 Blast next month. He took the opportunity to get in some much-needed game time with Birmingham and District Premier League side Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club as he returns from a shoulder surgery that kept him out of the game for nearly six months.

First-ball duck

Playing the 50-over game against Leamington Cricket Club, things didn’t go well for the 33-year-old as the all-rounder failed to pick up a wicket, conceding 31 runs in his four overs. He was then out for a first-ball duck as Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club lost by 12 runs.

To add to the misery, he found out that his car too had been stolen.

Brathwaite received a lot of sympathy from fans who hoped that he got his car back soon, while others hoped the cricketer would strike form soon.

Robbed at gunpoint

Meanwhile, former British boxing world champion Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint in London on late on Monday. The 35-year-old took to Twitter saying he and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, were safe after an incident in which he was confronted by two men in Leyton. He said his watch was stolen in the incident.

“Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch while having a gun pointed at my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”