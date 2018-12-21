Las Vegas: In four games back after missing 30 with an injury, Paul Stastny has made his presence known for the Vegas Golden Knights.
William Karlsson and Stastny scored 1:03 apart in the third period, and Marc-Andre Fleury got his 424th career win as Vegas rallied for a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. It marked the Golden Knights’ sixth straight win at home.
Reilly Smith fed Stastny, who put it in the open net with his second goal of the season to put Vegas ahead 3-2.
“He’s easy to play with, he holds on to the puck, buys you that extra second to get open,” said Stastny, who has two goals and an assist in the three games since his return. “When you play with good players it doesn’t matter. I think a good coach will do a good job of switching two guys that will give a spark to two lines.”
Defenceman Nate Schmidt had an empty-net goal and two assists and Brandon Pirri, also on the second line, scored as Vegas came back from two goals down near the midpoint of the second period. Fleury, who made 19 saves, picked up his league-leading 20th win of the season. He also broke a tie with Tony Esposito to take sole possession of ninth place on the career list, moving 13 victories behind Jacques Plante (437).