Los Angeles: Back-up Los Angeles linebacker Ramik Wilson forced a fumble by Green Bay Packers kick-off returner Ty Montgomery and recovered the loose ball with 1:56 to play, helping the host Rams improve to 8-0 with a 29-27 victory on Sunday.

Jared Goff threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 114 yards, added 81 receiving yards and scored for the 11th straight game for the lone unbeaten team in the NFL. Aaron Donald had two sacks to give him 10 in eight games.

Green Bay (3-3-1) were leading 27-26 when rookie JK Scott’s punt travelled only 25 yards, setting up Los Angeles at the Packers 40-yard line. Seven plays later, Greg Zuerlein’s 34-yard field goal put the Rams in front with 2:05 remaining, setting up Wilson’s heroics.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 286 yards for the Packers, with Davante Adams making five receptions for 133 yards. Green Bay, however, went only 2 of 9 on third downs.