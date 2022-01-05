The Gulf 12 Hours Image Credit: Supplied

Yas Marina Circuit prepares to host the 10th edition of exclusive endurance race, Gulf 12 Hours, for a weekend of motorsport action from Thursday to Saturday.

Fansare encouraged to head to Yas Marina Circuit for one of the region’s most celebrated and toughest endurance race as they prepare to celebrate the event’s 10th edition with memorable moments on the newly reconfigured track at Yas Marina Circuit.

The grid will consist of 15 cars, with 12 GT3 cars and 3 GT4 machines lining up on the start line. The 15 cars are made up of 10 teams representing six different manufacturers, including Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren.

The traditional 12-hour endurance GT race, split into two parts of six hours, will take place around the new circuit layout at Yas Marina Circuit. Three new sections on the track will look to test drivers and provide more opportunities for overtaking, wheel-to-wheel racing and a faster flowing race.

Gulf 12 Hours was first held at the iconic Abu Dhabi circuit back in January 2012 with nine editions taking place to date, the last event being in December 2019 where Audi scored its first win with the Attempto Racing car driven by Christopher Mies, Dries Vanthoor and Rinat Salikhov.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We’re delighted to have the Gulf 12 Hour endurance race returning to our circuit for an exciting 10th event, with incredible teams, cars and drivers announced to line up on the starting grid. We saw some of the track changes at Yas Marina Circuit create some exciting moments during the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and we look forward to seeing how this plays out in an endurance race too, we anticipate many exciting moments to come.”