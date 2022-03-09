Yas Marina Circuit and this year’s competitors are making their final preparations ahead of TriYas this weekend, the region’s only day-to-night triathlon.
Two new sports will feature in the 12th edition, with multiple distances of stand-up paddling and a roller-skating half-marathon added to the schedule.
The paddlers will compete across four distances: a 750m kids race, 1.5km beginners’ race, and 3km and 6km recreational races. Skaters will complete the half-marathon distance.
Hundreds of triathletes and duathletes will compete across 12 separate categories around the Formula 1 circuit on Saturday. This year the categories include a super-sprint, sprint, and Olympic distances alongside several relay formats for individuals to work together. New for 2022 is a mixed relay format with two males and two females competing together, each athlete will complete a 200m swim, 5km bike, and a 1,250m run. A team member must complete all three disciplines before the next member starts.
Competitors wishing to take part in TriYas have until March 11 to register and be a part of Abu Dhabi’s community sporting event. All participants and spectators must present a green Al Hosn pass and a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of entering the venue.