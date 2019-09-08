Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to show who is the number one fighter after Abu Dhabi bout. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Undisputed world UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov now wants “a couple of days off, a double cheeseburger and some juice” before taking up his next challenge.

The Russian took two rounds and 2.06 seconds into the third to move to 28-0 record in his career by choking Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout that brought down the curtains on the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week at The Arena, Yas Island, in the early hours of Sunday.

It was a signature showing from Khabib — who turns 31 on September 20 — as he punished Poirier on the ground over two-plus rounds before securing a rear naked choke to quickly finish the fight. “This is not just about one week. It is about the hard work, the sacrifice, the dedication, the commitment and everything else that has gone in for more than two years,” Khabib later told media.

“I have worked without a day off. Right now, my mind is just yearning for a double cheeseburger and juice. Please give me a couple of days off to get back and then we will see where we are headed,” the ‘Eagle’ from Dagestan added.

Though struggling for time, the undisputed king in his lightweight category asked for some respect from the UFC while choosing his next challenger. “Dustin is one of the best and he’s out of the way. My record now stands at 28-0. So I ask for some respect. I am the best and I ask that only the No. 1 fighter be put in against me. I am undefeated and I think I deserve at least this much,” Khabib said.

Khabib is being officially hailed as the champion at the Octagon. Image Credit: UFC

“I am all for taking our sport to any corner of the world. I ask the UFC to take it anywhere in Africa. We can go to Congo, to Sudan, to Nigeria, to Rwanda. I mean anywhere they are willing to organise. If the UFC is willing to support, I am ready to go. I can be ready in January, February or March,” he added.

Khabib will reportedly earn $6 million after his choke win over Poirier, a three-fold increase on the $2 million he got after defeating Irishman Conor McGregor in October last year.

“There are places in Africa where people cannot get even proper drinking water. If we can raise $50 million (Dh185.5 million) or even $40 million or $30 million, then this money can be used for charity in these countries. We are famous and we have a lot of money, but we need to stay focused and humble. It is very important for us to see even one child happy through our gestures,” he said.