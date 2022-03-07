Dubai: The UAE Pro League announced the launch of an initiative on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, tomorrow (March 8th), to open the stadiums’ gates for free to women and children under 16 in the ADNOC Pro League and Pro League Cup competitions.
The beginning of free entry will be at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium, which host the second leg of the Pro League Cup semi finals, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.
Free entry
For Al Ain vs Al Jazira clash at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Gate No. 2 (104 and 105) will be dedicated for families, including women and children under 16 to enter for free, and they can get free tickets from the ticket office in the stadium.
For Al Wahda vs Shabab Al Ahli match, set to take place at Al Nahyan Stadium, Gate No. 1, Section 1, will be allocated to families, including women and children under 16 to enter free of charge, with free tickets available at the ticket office in the stadium.