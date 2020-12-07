Sharjah, Emirates Club and Al Nasr also make it to last eight stage

Sharjah Club's Welliton Soares (going down) struck for his team in a 2-0 away win over Khor Fakkan. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Ajman and Al Dhafra were among the big winners in the Round of 16 stages of 2020-2021 UAE President’s Cup held over the weekend.

Ajman banked on a lone strike from William Owusu to upset former champions Al Ain by a solitary goal while Al Dhafra used their home ground advantage to secure a similar 1-0 win against neighbours Al Jazira.

Owusu scored the only goal of the match two minutes from the half-time whistle to hand visiting Ajman a rare victory against the former six-time champions. There was a similar result in the Abu Dhabi derby as Brazilian Denilson Pereira Junior struck in the 20th minute for the less fancied Al Dhafra to go past Al Jazira.

The other match that witnessed some high-voltage action was former eight-time champions Sharjah Club powering their way to a 2-0 away win over Khor Fakkan. Both goals came in the first half and were top-quality strikes.

First, Welliton Soares played a lovely one-two with Igor Coronado in the 10th minute to smash a first-time delivery into the top corner of the net while Luan Pereira doubled the score ten minutes later with an identical strike at the Saqr Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi Stadium.

Travelling Al Wasl also advanced with a 1-0 win over Fujairah with Joao Figuereido getting the match-winner in the 51st minute, while Shabab Al Ahli Dubai left it late for a 3-0 win against visiting Hatta Club.

Igor Jesus Da Cruz opened for the home team in the 52nd minute, while Saeed Ahmad Abdullah made it 2-0 in the 71st minute. Mohammad Juma Eid ensured an easy win two minutes later to help the eight-time champions advance to the last eight stages of the competition.

Former finalists Emirates Club of Ras Al Khaimah and Al Nasr also made it to the next stages although in contrasting fashion. Emirates Club defeated neighbours Kalba by a solitary goal while Al Nasr banked on their superior penalty conversion rate for a 4-2 win over Al Wahda and Bani Yas also advanced with a 2-0 win over Al Orooba.

The UAE Football Association (UAE FA) is expected to announce the dates for the quarter-finals later. Clubs in the UAE prioritise on this competition as the winner of the tournament books an automatic place in the AFC Champions League.

RESULTS

Khor Fakkan 0 Sharjah 2

Al Ain 0 Ajman 1

Al Wahda 2 Al Nasr 4

Fujairah 0 Al Wasl 1

Emirates Club 1 Kalba 0

Bani Yas 2 Al Orooba 0

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 3 Hatta 0