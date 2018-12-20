Dubai: Only 12 days after competing in the opening game of the 18th Emirates Open Polo Championship International, UAE Polo Team and Ghantoot meet again to determine the winner of the prestigious competition on Friday.
The clash between the tournament hosts, Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, and the Shaikha Maitha Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum-led outfit, looks a mouth-watering contest with a lot at stake for both the teams.
UAE will hope to maintain their unbeaten run in the 15-handicap tournament featuring five strong teams, while Ghantoot will be looking to make amends for their loss to the Royal squad by winning a cup that is a regular visitor to the club’s gleaming trophy cabinets.
The prestigious match is scheduled to be played at 5pm following a third-place pay-off between Abu Dhabi Polo Club and Habtoor Polo Team.
Ahmad Al Nuaimi, general manager of the Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club echoed the sentiments of many polo fans in the UAE and around the world when he said: “Both team have made a lot of progress since the beginning of the competition.
“Although they have both met I expect Friday’s game will be completely different as both team are aware of each other’s strengths, and weaknesses,” Al Nuaimi added.
“It will be interesting to see what strategies they bring to the field. I’m sure they are going to be on fire, and we can expect a very competitive and entertaining match. May the best team win!.”
No matter what will be the result of the Emirates Open Polo Championship International we will have a new champion.
Meanwhile, in Wednesday’s concluding league matches, Ghantoot defeated Abu Dhabi by 10 goals to six, thanks to Martin Donovan’s six goals.
In another match, UAE beat Desert Palm Polo Club 8 goals to five.
The Emirates Open Polo Championship International is held under the patronage of HH Shaikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Founder and Chairman of the Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club.