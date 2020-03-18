Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan in the UAE, is flanked by members of the UAE National Olympic Committee during a courtesy call on Wednesday. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: A delegation from the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) visited the Japanese Consulate General in Dubai to review the latest preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Games are scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9 and the three-member delegation from the UAE NOC met up with Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan.

The UAE NOC delegation comprised of Azzah Bint Sulaiman, Board Member of the NOC along with Ahmad Al Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs and Thubian Al Muhairi, General Secretary of the UAE National Paralympic Committee.

Receiving the delegation, Akima handed over a 2020 Tokyo Games mascot ‘Miraitowa’ to Azzah Bint Sulaiman and a ‘Someity’ mascot to Al Muhairi.

‘Miraitowa’, with its pointed ears and chequered patterns originates from the Japanese words ‘mirai’ meaning ‘future’ and ‘towa’ meaning ‘eternity’. ‘Someity’, on the other hand, is a pink cherry blossom-inspired cartoon whose name is derived from the popular cherry tree variety ‘Someiyoshino’, which means ‘so mighty’ in English.

The members from the UAE NOC and the Japanese Consul-General discussed the latest developments about the biggest global sporting event that will bring together thousands of athletes in numerous games in a little more than four months’ time. The discussions covered the registration, arrival and departure of sports delegations, security and logistics, and facilities provided by the Organizing Committee during the course of the 2020 Games.

Azzah presented a special UAE NOC momento to the Japanese Consul in recognition in recognition of his country’s efforts and build-up to the preparations for the Olympic Games.