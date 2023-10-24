Dubai: TRACE, the alumni chapter of Government Engineering College Thrissur, Kerala, India, is engineering a change in the lifestyle of their members with the organisation of Technolympics.
TRACE. which is one of the oldest engineering colleges in Kerala and a member of AKCAF, is organising an athletic meet at Amity University Dubai on November 5. A total of 50 engineering colleges from South India are taking part in the one-day event, which includes the alumini members and their families.
“Technolympics aims to promote fitness and well-being of the engineering fraternity,” Muhammad Ashraf, President of TRACE, said on the thought process that went in to create such a novel championship.
150 athletes to take part
The event will include 100, 200, 400, 1,500 and 5,000-metre races in addition to relays, high jump, shot put, discus throw, will be held for different age-group categories for men, women and children.
The Seniors category will be for ages 19-39, Masters (40-49), Super seniors (50-plus), while for the kids it will be under-12, and another between 12 and 19 ages.
A total of 150 athletes will be taking part in the inaugural Kalandoor group-sponsored event, which is aimed at providing a competitive platform for the engineering family to showcase their athletic abilities and promote camaraderie among the participating colleges.