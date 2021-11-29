After drama and team triumph in Portugal, Torrente links up with Al Mansoori in Fujairah

Shaun Torrente of Tean Abu Dhabi in his XCAT Image Credit: Supplied

Team Abu Dhabi’s pursuit of more world powerboat racing success switched from Portugal’s Atlantic seaboard to the UAE’s eastern coast today as Faleh Al Mansoori and Shaun Torrente targeted a vital XCAT win at the Grand Prix of Fujairah.

The 2018 UIM XCAT world champions aim to grab an advantage in this year’s shortened series over three races in the space of four days in Fujairah, before a Grand Prix of Dubai double header decides the outcome on 10-11 December.

Just 24 hours after helping to secure Team Abu Dhabi’s fourth successive F1H2O team crown in Portugal, Torrente will link up with Al Mansoori for tonight’s drivers’ briefing at Fujairah International Marine Club ahead of tomorrow’s crucial first pole position qualifier.

The duo are determined to recapture the world title which they lost in dramatic style in Dubai two years ago. They want victory in Wednesday’s opening Grand Prix to give them the edge, with two more pole position qualifiers and races to follow on Thursday and Saturday.

It is a particularly demanding schedule for Torrente immediately following two F1H2O qualifiers and Grand Prix races inside four days in Portugal.

The American driver and Emirati Thani Al Qemzi captured another team title, but both agonisingly lost out to Sweden’s Jonas Andersson in the race for the F1H2O drivers’ crown, and Torrente is determined to bounce back with another XCAT triumph.

“Shaun is the ultimate professional, and his focus now is purely on working with Faleh and the rest of the team to win another XCAT world championship,” said Salem Al Remeithi, General Manager of Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club (ADIMSC).

The F1H2O team triumph in Portugal followed on from Rashed Al Qemzi’s third F2 title and a second successive world endurance championship for Team Abu Dhabi earlier this season.