Dubai: After hitting record numbers in 2022, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, is once again bringing back its beloved Junior Rides, allowing young riders to take part in the cycling event in February 2023.

Kids aged 2 to 12 can cycle in high spirits, as the Junior Rides are untimed and solely for the enjoyment of the sport. All youngsters attending are encouraged to explore their creative side by dressing up and customizing their unique rides before racing on the classic looped course to earn their finisher medal and certificate.

The Junior Rides will comprise four categories of non-competitive races catered to kids of various age groups and abilities. For the adorable toddlers, the first easy-going ride is the 1km Tiny Tots, a short length suitable for 2-to-3-year-olds. The preschoolers buzzing with excitement, can take on the Kids ride, a 2km race suited for 4-to-5-year-olds.

Entry packs

Kids aged 6 to 11 can participate in the Junior Short Ride spanning 4.5km, while pre-teens aged 9 to 12 can take part in the 9km Junior Long Ride. Parents are encouraged to get involved and run alongside acting as pilots while their little ones navigate the course during the 1KM and 2 KM races.

Spinney’s shoppers on their weekly supermarket run might come across the Spinney’s Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge entry packs at five select stores located at Umm Suqeim, Motor City, Meydan HQ, Al Furjan, and Silicon Oasis. There are 7 entry packs available to purchase which grant registered participants an entry ticket to their chosen category, with prices for the Junior Rides and main event starting from AED 20 and AED 160, respectively.

With registrations now open and entry packs soon available in stores, the Junior Rides will take place at Dubai International Stadium as part of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge weekend. Parents and their little ones looking to have a fun day out can expect a live race village with a host of entertainment and engaging activities, including a variety of delicious food and beverage services to choose from.

Main event

The Junior Rides will take place on Saturday, 18th February 2023, just one day before the UCI Gran Fondo qualifying race on Sunday, 19th February 2023. Hundreds of ambitious cyclists have prepared for the main event by competing in several Build-Up Rides that increase in length every race, with the last one taking place on Sunday 22 January.

Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys, and Dubai 92, The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, also a qualifier event for the 2023 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships, is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.