Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Saudi royal family following the death of legendary horse owner-breeder Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, who passed away on Tuesday.
“My condolences to Al Saud family and to all horse lovers and owners in the world on the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman … a friend with whom I share a love of horses. He departed our world after he captured our hearts, with his kindness and nobility. May Allah rest his soul in peace … We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.